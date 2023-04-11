Left Menu

Maha govt ignoring rain-hit farmers, undertaking yatra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP

Shiv Sena UBT leader Arvind Sawant on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over their Ayodhya tour and accused the government of shirking its responsibility towards farmers who are hit by unseasonal rains. He criticised Fadnavis, the guardian minister of Akola district, for allegedly not meeting the victims of the tree collapse incident.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:37 IST
Maha govt ignoring rain-hit farmers, undertaking yatra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Tuesday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis over their Ayodhya tour and accused the government of shirking its responsibility towards farmers who are hit by unseasonal rains. He alleged the state government announced an aid of a paltry Rs 177 crore to farmers who have lost their crops due to untimely rains and hailstorms. ''A comprehensive package was needed for the affected farmers but this government is focused on going on a yatra. What moral right do they have to go Ayodhya when they have forgotten the samskars of Lord Ram for the sake of power?'' the Mumbai South MP questioned.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting the injured victims of the tree collapse tragedy at the government hospital here. Seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Akola district on Sunday. Sawant alleged all institutions including the Election Commission are ''sold''. He criticised Fadnavis, the guardian minister of Akola district, for allegedly not meeting the victims of the tree collapse incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023