PTI | Toronto | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:50 IST
Indo-Canadian police officer killed in traffic accident

A 32-year-old Indo-Canadian police officer was killed in a traffic accident in the Canadian province of Alberta.

Harvinder Singh Dhami died on Monday after his vehicle crashed while responding to a noise complaint at 2 am east of Edmonton, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

According to police, Dhami was driving a police vehicle when he lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier. He was treated at the scene of the crash by emergency services and civilians but died from his injuries.

Dhami was a well-respected member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), having served for four years, police said in a news conference on Monday.

He was described as a dedicated officer who had a passion for serving his community, the report added.

Alberta RCMP deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki said in Monday's news conference that from the time Dhami graduated from the RCMP Depot in 2019, he had ''a strong sense of responsibility.'' ''He was hardworking, dependable and so well-liked by everyone around him,'' Zablocki said.

Dale Kendall, the Strathcona RCMP detachment commander, said Dhami is survived by his wife.

''He was a husband. He was a son. He was a brother. He was a friend. He was a colleague. And he was so much more,'' Kendall said.

The news of Dhami's death has been met with shock and sadness by his colleagues and the wider police community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his life and service.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith posted condolences on Twitter and thanked Dhami for his service.

''This is incredibly heartbreaking. I want to extend Alberta's deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cst. Dhami,'' she wrote.

On Monday afternoon, a makeshift memorial that included flowers had emerged outside the Strathcona RCMP detachment.

Zablocki said Mounties are grateful for the support they are receiving from the community as they mourn the loss of a colleague who "took great pride in wearing the uniform." "Losing a member of our police service and a member of the community is very difficult," Zablocki said.

