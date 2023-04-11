Left Menu

Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Chicago will host the Aug. 19-22 Democratic National Convention, a senior Democratic source said on Tuesday, where delegates will formally select a final Democratic nominee to run in the November 2024 presidential election. The Democratic National Committee was expected to formally announce the selection on Tuesday.

Updated: 11-04-2023 20:01 IST
Chicago will host the Aug. 19-22 Democratic National Convention, a senior Democratic source said on Tuesday, where delegates will formally select a final Democratic nominee to run in the November 2024 presidential election.

The Democratic National Committee was expected to formally announce the selection on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden called Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker to tell him about Chicago's selection before leaving for Ireland, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

While he has not officially declared his candidacy, Biden is expected to be the party's standard-bearer in the 2024 general election. The Democratic National Committee did not immediately response to request for comment.

