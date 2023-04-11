Hanuman Beniwal asks Sachin Pilot to form new party, offers alliance

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief Hanuman Beniwal on Tuesday asked Congress leader Sachin Pilot to form a new party and forge an alliance with him for the assembly polls due later this year.

Beniwal said he is open to form alliance with any party against the Congress and the BJP.

On Tuesday, Pilot opened a new front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by sitting on a day-long fast against the Rajasthan government 'inaction' in cases of alleged corruption filed during the previous BJP rule. The Congress state unit had warned Pilot that the fast would be considered ''anti-party activity'' but he went ahead with it anyway.

Pilot and Gehlot have been at loggerheads since the Congress formed government in the state in December 2018.

''I have suggested earlier also that if Sachin Pilot forms his party, then RLP is ready for alliance for the elections,'' Beniwal told reporters.

''I can only give suggestions. If he forms the party, we will do an alliance. If he does not make his party, then it is his wish. Our doors are open for alliance with any party against Congress and BJP,'' the Nagaur MP said.

A Jat leader, Beniwal said in the last assembly election, 80 lakh votes out of the 4 crore were against Congress and BJP, and this number can go up to 2 crore if all anti-Congress and anti-BJP parties come together in the state.

Beniwal contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with BJP on Nagaur seat and won it.

In December 2020, he announced his split from NDA over the new farm laws and supported the farmers movement. His party has three MLAs in the House of 200.

