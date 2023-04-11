Following are the top stories at 9:10 pm: NATION DEL83 RJ-PILOT-REMARKS **** Hope my protest speeds up Cong movement against corruption in country: Pilot Jaipur: Cornering his own government in Rajasthan, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said his fast was intended to give a fillip to the party's countrywide movement against graft being spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi. **** MDS26 KL-RAHUL-LD BJP **** The more BJP attacks me, I know I am on the right track: Rahul Gandhi Wayanad (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP saying he was not scared or intimidated by the saffron party's tactics of taking away his MP ''tag'' or his official residence as the more the ruling dispensation attacks him, the more he knows he is on the right path. **** DEL97 SONIA-LDALL GOVT **** In Op-Ed, Sonia launches fierce attack on Centre; Union ministers hit back, say ''classic example of Modi hatred'' New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the Modi government accusing it of ''misusing every power'', drawing a sharp reaction from two union ministers who said her assessment was a ''classic example of Modi hatred'' and an ''illusory'' statement of the ''highest improbity.'' **** CAL20 AS-2NDLD SHAH **** BJP will return to power by winning over 300 LS seats in next year's polls: Shah Dibrugarh (Assam): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the BJP will win more than 300 Lok Sabha seats across the country in next year's general elections and return to power for the third consecutive term with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm. **** DEL82 UKRAINE-INDIA-DZHAPAROVA **** Being with Russia means being on wrong side of history: Dzhaparova New Delhi: Being with Russia means being on the wrong side of history and Kyiv wants closer and deeper relations with New Delhi, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova said on Tuesday. **** DEL81 ELECTIONS-KARNATAKA-BOMMAI-LD CANDIDATES **** First list of candidates to be out soon, BJP taking 'tough' decisions to create new system: Karnataka CM Bommai New Delhi: The BJP will soon announce its first list of more than 175 candidates for the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka after a final discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday. **** DEL78 2NDLD MONSOON-IMD **** India to see 'normal' monsoon rainfall despite El Nino conditions: IMD New Delhi: In a relief for the agriculture sector, India is expected to get normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season despite the evolving El Nino conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. **** CAL27 AS-AMRITPAL-AIDE-LD JAIL **** Papalpreet brought to Assam, SGPC lawyers' team meet WPD detainees Dibrugarh: Papalpreet Singh, the mentor of absconding Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh who was caught by the police in Amritsar district, was brought to Dibrugarh in Assam, over 2500 km away from the northern state and lodged in the central jail here along with seven others of the pro-Khalistan outfit on Tuesday. **** DEL95 DL-COVID-DEATHS **** 15 Covid-related deaths in last 12 days in Delhi: Data New Delhi: Amid rising cases of COVID-19, 15 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the national capital in the last 12 days, according to official data.**** DEL94 DEF-IAF-CHOPPER-CRASH-LD OFFICER **** GCM recommends sacking of Group Captain for 2019 crash of Mi-17 chopper in missile strike New Delhi: A General Court Martial (GCM) instituted by the Indian Air Force has ordered sacking of a Group Captain for the crash of an Mi-17 V5 helicopter in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir after it was hit by a missile on February 27, 2019, official sources said on Tuesday. **** DEL89 DL-2NDLD KEJRIWAL **** All anti-national forces that want to halt country's progress against AAP: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: All ''anti-national forces'' that want to halt the country's progress are against the AAP, its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said here on Tuesday and urged people to join the party to make India the number one nation in the world. **** BOM34 MH-CM-2ND LD UDDHAV **** Uddhav attacks BJP over minister's Babri remark, says rats hid in burrows during masjid's demolition; seeks Maha CM's resignation Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday hit out at BJP over the Babri demolition remark made by Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil and said when the mosque was being brought down ''rats were hiding in their burrows'', an apparent swipe at the former ally-turned-rival. **** LEGAL LGD27 SC-SAD-BADALS-CHEATING-RESERVE **** SC reserves verdict in cheating case against Badals over 2 SAD constitutions, says one can be religious and secular at same time New Delhi: Merely being religious does not mean a person cannot be secular, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday said as it reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and his father Parkash Singh Badal challenging summons issued against them in an alleged forgery case. **** LGD12 CH-HC-AMRITPAL-KALSI **** Amritpal's aide Daljit Kalsi detained under NSA after due process of law: Punjab govt tells HC Chandigarh: The Punjab government told the high court here on Tuesday that Amritpal Singh aide Daljit Singh Kalsi, who has been detained under the NSA, was helping the fugitive profess radical ideology and wage war against the State for a separate Khalistan. **** FOREIGN FGN42 BIZ-IMF-INDIA **** IMF lowers India's growth projection to 5.9 pc for current fiscal Washington: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered India's economic growth projection for the current fiscal to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier. Yet India will continue to be the fastest-growing economy in the world. ****

