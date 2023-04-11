Sachin Pilot sits on dharna, targets own government

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday sat here on a fast, piling pressure on his own party by targeting the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan for ''inaction'' in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state.

Defying the Congress central leadership's warning that the move – which comes just months before the assembly polls – is "anti-party", he argued that Rahul Gandhi too has been leading a movement against graft.

As he left the protest site, Pilot told reporters that Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition parties have united over corruption and financial irregularities, and claimed that his fast will speed up this "movement".

The former deputy chief minister said he wrote two letters on this issue to Gehlot last year but received no reply.

''We had assured people that effective action will be taken against corruption by the former BJP government. I wanted the Congress government to take action but it has not happened in over four years,'' Pilot said.

"This struggle against corruption will continue," he said.

Without getting into details, the Congress leader referred to the liquor and sand "mafias" that allegedly operated during the BJP term. On Tuesday, the BJP described the allegations as "fabricated".

Gehlot and Pilot have been in a power tussle in the state since the Congress formed the government in December 2018.

Pilot offered flowers at the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and social reformer Jyotirao Phule before starting his silent protest around 11 am.

He sat alone on the dais for five hours, against the backdrop of a large banner that described the event as a fast against "corruption" during the term of BJP's Vasundhara Raje. It read, ''Vasundhara Sarkar Me Hue Bhrashtachar ke Viruddh Anshan''.

The song ''Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye'' played in the background. His supporters sat behind or below the platform.

No ruling party minister or MLA showed up as they were asked by Pilot to keep away. But several other leaders, including former MLAs Santosh Saharan and Ramnarayan Gurjar were present.

Gehlot did not made any direct remark on Pilot's move after the younger leader announced the fast on Sunday, opening a new front against the veteran politician.

But on Tuesday morning, as his former deputy began the dharna, the CM released a video expounding his own vision for Rajasthan as the "top state" in 2030, and implying that he hoped to be the party's CM candidate again.

Pilot's fast was an apparent attempt to stall this in the run-up to the polls. It also triggered speculation again that he planned to leave the party.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal said Pilot should form a new party and then ally with own. The RLP has three MLAs in the Rajasthan Assembly.

The Congress leadership appears to have thrown its weight behind Gehlot, at least for now.

''If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed at party forums instead of the media and in public,'' Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rajasthan in-charge at the All India Congress Committee (AICC), had said in a statement Monday night.

''This is clearly anti-party activity. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress,'' he added.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh's son Anirudh Singh, who recently targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in UK, was present at the dharna site. Several workers from Pilot's constituency Tonk and areas in eastern Rajasthan also came.

Both Gehlot and Pilot were keen on the chief minister's post when the party won the state in 2018. But the Congress high command picked Gehlot for the top post for a third time.

In July 2020, Pilot and a section of Congress MLAs rebelled openly against Gehlot, demanding a change of leadership in the state. Pilot was stripped then of the posts of deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president.

The month-long crisis ended after the Congress central leadership's assurance to look into the issues Pilot raised.

Gehlot later used terms like ''gaddar'' (traitor), ''nakara'' (failure) and ''nikamma'' (worthless) for Pilot, and accused him of being involved with BJP leaders in a conspiracy to topple the Congress government.

Last September, MLAs in the Gehlot camp boycotted a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and held a parallel one to stall what they felt was an attempt to make Pilot the new chief minister. Gehlot was then being considered for the party president's post. SDA AG RC IJT ABH NSD ASH ASH

