Hamirpur will get its due share in cabinet expansion: Himachal CM Sukhu

Claiming that the former BJP government left a debt of 75,000 crores on the state, Sukhu said, Our government is constantly working for this so that the state can be freed from debt. The people of the state know very well who is having fun, the chief minister added.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 11-04-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 21:21 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that Hamirpur will get its due share in the cabinet expansion However, the chief minister gave no indication about when the cabinet expansion would take place.

So far, nine ministers including Sukhu and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri have been sworn in and three ministerial berths are still vacant.

Sukhu from the Nadaun assembly constituency represents Hamirpur district. The Congress party has four MLAs from Hamirpur while the fifth MLA who contested as an independent had announced his support to the Sukhu government.

Replying to a recent statement of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on wasteful expenditure by his government, Sukhu said that Thakur is trying to mislead the people by giving baseless statements.

He said that the BJP had buried Himachal Pradesh under the burden of debt and he was trying his best to bring the state out of the red. "The Congress government of the state is working to increase the income of the state by increasing the resources," Sukhu said while referring to the auction of liquor contracts under his government after four years. Referring to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's statement that Congress leaders resort to fun as soon as they come to power, he said that the Congress government was working to save the state from an economic crisis. Claiming that the former BJP government left a debt of 75,000 crores on the state, Sukhu said, "Our government is constantly working for this so that the state can be freed from debt." "The people of the state know very well who is having fun", the chief minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

