Yellen says still hopes to visit China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said she still hoped to visit China, underscoring President Joe Biden's focus on opening up and maintaining channels of communication with Beijing. "In terms of my plans to visit China, I still hope to go," Yellen told reporters. "I hope to go at the appropriate time."

Yellen gave no details on when she might visit China.

