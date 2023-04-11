HM Amit Shah pays tributes to martyrs of Walong

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of Walong, where the Indian Army fought a fierce battle during the Chinese aggression in 1962.

Shah was on a visit to this village to launch Modi government's 'Vibrant Village Programme' for all-round development of frontier areas along the northern border — from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

At the visitors book at Walong war memorial, Shah wrote the heroism of the soldiers who laid down their lives at Walong will always be inscribed in golden letters in the history of the world's wars.

"Today, I had the opportunity to pay tribute to the martyrs who displayed incomparable heroism in the 1962 war to protect Mother India. On behalf of the entire nation, I pay tribute to all the soldiers who saved the land of India with heroic qualities despite their small numbers, weapons and resources.

"Your heroism will always be inscribed in golden letters in the history of the world's wars," he wrote in Hindi.

The home minister also tweeted after the visit to the memorial, ''The tales of their supreme sacrifice for the motherland will forever resound in India's history and remain inspiring generations to come, to live a life dedicated to the nation. Paid tributes to the brave heroes of the 1962 War at the Walong War Memorial in Arunachal Pradesh".

