Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai home

Earlier in the day, Pawar said although NCP did not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe, it would not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here, the NCP said.

The meeting, also attended by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, comes days after Pawar favoured a probe by a Supreme Court panel into allegations against the Adani Group over a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The Congress and the Shiv Sena, both allies of NCP, have been insisting on a JPC probe.

The meeting was held at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in south Mumbai. Earlier in the day, Pawar said although NCP did not agree with the demand of anti-BJP parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe, it would not go against their stand for the sake of Opposition unity. Pawar had said if a JPC is formed, looking at the BJP's numerical strength in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the ruling party will have 14-15 members in the panel, while the Opposition will have five to six MPs.

''The panel will also be headed by the BJP. So who will control the panel and what will be its influence on the report?'' Pawar had asked, seeking to drive home the point that a parliamentary probe committee will have a limited scope. Instead, a Supreme Court-appointed panel should probe the issue, the NCP leader had added.

