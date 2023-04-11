Bengal govt’s meeting with agitating Kurmis remains inconclusive

The meeting between the West Bengal government and the Kurmi community, which blockaded key road and rail routes for several days in the state last week demanding ST status, failed to yield any positive result on Tuesday.

A senior government official said the meeting between Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and representatives of the Kurmis held at the state secretariat remained inconclusive.

Stating that the meeting was not fruitful, West Bengal Kurmi Samaj leader Rajesh Mahato also said he will discuss the situation with others and decide on their next course of action.

''We have conveyed our demand to the state. But he (Dwivedi) did not promise to fulfil it. As a result, this meeting was not fruitful,'' Mahato told reporters after the around two-hour-long meeting.

The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs had sought a revised report from the Cultural Research Institute (CRI), a West Bengal government body working for the tribals, on including Kurmis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, Mahato said.

"The state government is yet to provide the clarification sought by the Centre in this regard," he said.

Besides seeking the ST status, the Kurmis have been agitating demanding recognition of the Sarna religion and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The Kurmi community people withdrew their rail blockades in parts of West Bengal on the fifth day of their agitation on Sunday. They also relaxed an obstruction on NH-6 the next day.

The spokesperson of the ruling Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh urged the community not to put up blockades again, saying that the party has moral support for them.

''I understand your feelings, I am with you. But don't block roads and rail tracks. It causes problems for people. You should protest in a democratic manner," Ghosh said.

