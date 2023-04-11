Yellen condemns Russia's detention of U.S. journalist

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Russia's detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and said she was hoping for his release very soon.

"Russia's continued attempts to intimidate, repress and punish independent journalists and civil society voices is a matter of great concern," Yellen told a news conference at the start of International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings.

