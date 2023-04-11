Left Menu

SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press offensive in east

It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents. IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map * INSIGHT-Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front * ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:36 IST
SNAPSHOT-Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press offensive in east

Russian forces pounded front lines in eastern Ukraine, with Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin saying more than 80% of the long-besieged city of Bakhmut had been seized. BATTLEFIELD

* Russia is ready to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history to make it harder for men to avoid the draft. * Nearly 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a U.N. body said, with many thousands more unverified deaths still feared.

* Tearful mourners bid farewell to a celebrated Ukrainian opera conductor killed fighting Russian forces. POLITICS/DIPLOMACY

* The Kremlin said that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich had been caught red-handed for spying after Washington designated him "wrongfully detained". * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Gershkovich's detention and said she was hoping for his release very soon.

* Ukraine's foreign minister said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured him in a phone call that Washington still backed Kyiv's effort to win the war with Russia and rejected attempts to cast doubt on its military capacity. * Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia and pledged fresh military support for Kyiv, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto.

* Ukrainian hackers claim to have broken into the emails of a senior Russian military spy wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for hacking the Hillary Clinton campaign ahead of the 2016 U.S. election. ECONOMY

* Russia may see a sharply wider budget deficit and a smaller current account surplus this year, while global isolation and lower energy revenues dampen economic growth for years to come, the International Monetary Fund said. QUOTES

"The enemy (Russia) switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire." - Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, on the situation in Bakhmut. "You and I know that there is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease." - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on leak of U.S. intelligence documents.

IN-DEPTH STORIES * ANALYSIS-Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map

* INSIGHT-Ukraine's tech entrepreneurs fight war on a different front * ANALYSIS-Russia's military production, state splurge ease sanctions pain (Compiled by Reuters editors)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
2
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
3
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023