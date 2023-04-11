BJP releases first list of 189 candidates for Karnataka polls, fields CM Bommai from Shiggaon

The BJP on Tuesday fielded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai from his traditional Shiggaon constituency and party strongman B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra from Shikaripura constituency as the party released its first list of 189 candidates for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls.

Announcing the names at a press conference here, BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said 52 of the 189 candidates are new faces and eight women. Thirty-two of the candidates belong to Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 30 Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 16 Scheduled Tribes (STs).

To take on the Congress big guns, the BJP fielded two state ministers -- R Ashoka against state Congress chief D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura and V Somanna against former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna. Ashoka and Somanna will also contest from one more seat each, the BJP announced.

Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists, he added.

The candidates have been selected to bring in ''a new generation leadership and fresh ideas'' while maintaining balance with the elder leaders, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Karnataka poll-in-charge of the party, told the press conference.

According to the list released by the party, Chief Minister Bommai will seek another term from his traditional Shiggaon seat.

BJP veteran and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra will contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi will contest from his traditional Chikmagalur seat.

Union Health Minister and the party's co-incharge for the state elections Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''Glad to see BJP's list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections. Following PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', every section of society, including marginalised, women & youth has been given opportunity. Best wishes!'' ''The list is a blend of dynamic new faces & experienced leaders. I am confident they will work together to boost Karnataka's growth journey. With the double-engine government, Karnataka will touch new heights of development, progress & prosperity,'' he added.

The BJP's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Filing of nominations for the May 10 elections begins on April 13 and will continue till April 20. The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

At the press conference at the party headquarters, Pradhan said the BJP is a democratic party and held consultations at all levels before finalising the list of candidates.

Arun Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party's graph in rising continuously.

''The BJP is getting amazing success in all elections. People have faith in PM Modi's leadership and the BJP. On the other hand, the Congress is shrinking. In Karnataka, the Congress faces internal divisions and groupism while JDS is a sinking ship,'' he said.

The BJP will win the elections in Karnataka with ''a massive mandate'', he said.

