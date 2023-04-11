Left Menu

Sambit Patra walks on fire to appease Mother Goddess

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra Tuesday walked on burning coal at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra in Puri district of Odisha.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-04-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 23:51 IST
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra Tuesday walked on burning coal at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra in Puri district of Odisha. He walked about 10 m on burning coal bed.

Later, Patra tweeted, "Today, I participated in the pilgrimage of Rebati Raman village of Samang panchayat in Puri district, worshiped my mother by walking on fire and took her blessings and wished the villagers happiness and prosperity.

"In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on the fire and receiving the blessings of the Mother," Patra said adding a reflection of this tradition is in the Jak and Jhamu Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP said he had performed the task of walking on fire for the welfare of the people and peace in the area.

Patra also attached a video footage showing him walking on the fire bed surrounded by villagers. Patra had contested from Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. But he lost to Pinaki Mishra of BJD by a margin of 10,000 votes. According to tradition, Jhamu Jatra is a penance and devotees inflict pain on themselves by walking on fire or piercing nails their bodies to appease the Mother Goddess for the fulfillment of desires.

