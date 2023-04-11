Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: PMK leader demands ban on CSK for not having local players in IPL team

Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA R Venkatesan on Tuesday, sparked controversy by demanding that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should be "banned" from Indian Premiere League (IPL) because the team doesn't include any youth from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Super Kings Team (Photo: IPL/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) MLA R Venkatesan on Tuesday, sparked controversy by demanding that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) should be "banned" from Indian Premiere League (IPL) because the team doesn't include any youth from the state of Tamil Nadu. He made the remarks while speaking at the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday.

Venkatesan said that although CSK is from Tamil Nadu, the Tamil youth are not given importance and local players are not there in this team. The PMK leader also accused the franchise of profiteering using the name of the state

Speaking at the Assembly, Venkatesan said, "There are no cricketers from Tamil Nadu in the CSK IPL team even though there are many talented players in the state. Without having a single Tamil player CSK is generating a profit by projecting CSK as the Tamil Nadu team. The Tamil Nadu Government should ban CSK for not including Tamil players in the team". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

