Family of reporter jailed by Russia spoke to Biden on Tuesday -statement

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:00 IST
The family of American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, jailed by Russia on espionage charges, said it had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

"We appreciate President Biden's call to us today, assuring us that the U.S. government is doing everything in its power to bring him home as quickly as possible," it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

