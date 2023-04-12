Left Menu

Manhattan district attorney sues Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan over Trump case

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:19 IST
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called an "unconstitutional attack" on the ongoing criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump. The subpoena, issued by the House Judiciary Committee that Jordan chairs, had sought Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition.

