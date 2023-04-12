Manhattan district attorney sues Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan over Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called an "unconstitutional attack" on the ongoing criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York.

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump. The subpoena, issued by the House Judiciary Committee that Jordan chairs, had sought Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition.

