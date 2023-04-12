Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Kentucky police video shows desperate rush to stop mass shooting, save lives

The desperate rush by a rookie policeman and his training officer to bring a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank to a halt was captured in spare but dramatic detail in footage from their body cameras, released by authorities on Tuesday. The footage, shown by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department during an afternoon briefing and which the police posted on Twitter later, comes a day after a Louisville bank employee killed five people and wounded nine others - including the two officers - while he livestreamed video of the attack on Instagram.

Former NSC official Matthew Miller named as U.S. State Dept spokesperson

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday appointed former National Security Council and Justice Department official Matthew Miller as his department's new spokesperson. Miller had joined the White House to lead the "whole of government communications and outreach" after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Blinken said in a statement.

US will 'turn over every rock' to find source of leak, says Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source of them was found. Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details of military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries.

Memphis council suspends extra police reforms after protests

Memphis' city council voted on Tuesday to indefinitely postpone extra police reforms in response to Tyre Nichols' beating death after protests the proposals watered down ordinances passed in March. The vote followed weeks of debate on what more Memphis' police should do to prevent a repetition of the unarmed Black man's death at the hands of five officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop.

Tennessee Democrats push to bring second expelled lawmaker back to House

Tennessee Democrats on Tuesday will press for the reinstatement of a second state representatives who was expelled for leading a gun policy protest on the floor of the statehouse, after the first was reinstated on Monday. Justin Jones pumped his fist and declared "power to the people" as he returned to the state House of Representatives on Monday after being restored by the Metropolitan Council of Nashville and Davidson County.

Oklahoma board rejects first taxpayer-funded religious school in US

An Oklahoma school board on Tuesday unanimously rejected the Catholic Church's application to create the first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in the U.S., taking a first step toward a long legal battle testing the concept of separation of church and state. Roman Catholic organizers propose creating the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School to offer an online education for kindergarten through high school initially for 500 students and eventually 1,500.

Kentucky, Tennessee leaders call for tighter gun control after mass shootings

Kentucky and Tennessee political leaders on Tuesday called for tighter controls on guns, including tougher laws preventing people in crisis from accessing firearms, after two mass shootings killed 11 people in Louisville and Nashville. A bank employee shot dead five colleagues and wounded nine other people at his workplace in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. On March 27, three 9-year-olds and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, by a former student.

New Florida board seeks power over Walt Disney World cities

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's newly formed oversight board is seeking to assert control over development in two cities where Walt Disney World Resort is located, the latest twist in a battle for authority over the company's Florida theme parks. A resolution, seen on Tuesday by Reuters, would give the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board the power to review and evaluate development in the 25,000-square acres of property in and around Walt Disney Co's theme parks.

US Education Secretary Cardona: focus on banning assault weapons, not books

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said people seeking to remove books about race and diversity from schools should concentrate on banning assault weapons instead, during an interview with Reuters this week about challenges facing the U.S. education system. Cardona said he was witnessing an unprecedented attack on public education, including specific curricula, in an effort to bolster private schooling.

Manhattan's top prosecutor sues to stop Republican 'intimidation' in Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called a "campaign of intimidation" against the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York. The lawsuit aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's multi-year investigation of Trump, by the Republican-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

