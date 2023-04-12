Taiwan president: Overseas trip shows island is determined to safeguard freedom

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday her recent overseas trip including stop-overs in the United States showed the world Taiwan's determination to defend freedom and democracy.

"Through this trip we again sent a message to the international community that Taiwan is determined to safeguard freedom and democracy which won acknowledgment and support from our democratic partners," she told visiting Canadian lawmakers at her office in Taipei.

