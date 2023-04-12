China says DPP collusion with others biggest threat to Taiwan stability

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party colluding with external forces seeking to provoke independence is the biggest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Zhu said without peaceful development of cross-strait relations, Taiwan will not be able to have a stable and good environment for investment and business.

