Shimla Municipal Elections: Congress releases first list of seven candidates

Congress released its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation Election on Tuesday afternoon. "Today we have released our first list of seven candidates and list of candidates for remaining 27 wards will be released by tomorrow evening, " said Chauhan.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:01 IST
Congress leaders during press conference in Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress released its first list of seven candidates for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation Election on Tuesday afternoon. Cabinet Minister of Himachal government and Chairman of the Screening Committee for Shimla Municipal Corporation Election, Harshvardhan Chauhan released the list. Addressing a joint press conference State Congress Headquarters Rajiv Bhawan, State Party Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and Harshvardhan Chauhan informed that, "Today we have released our first list of seven candidates and list of candidates for the remaining 27 wards will be released by tomorrow evening."

"We have finalized the first list of seven members and the list of remaining 27 wards will be released by tomorrow evening after discussion with the CM. A total of 107 people had applied for 34 wards of the corporation. There has been BJP rule in the Municipal Corporation for the last five years during which the city has had to deal with many serious civic issues like water crisis and poor disposal of garbage. Congress will soon release its manifesto with ten guarantees on Shimla Municipal Corporation elections," said Chauhan further. The Congress has fielded Uma Kaushal from Tutikandi, Surender Chauhan from Chhota Shimla, Deepak Rohal from Pattiyog, Shinam Kataria from Benmore, Kusum Lata from New Shimla, Umang Banga from Lower Bazar, and Narender Thakur from Bhattakufar. Apart from this, Radha Sood has been declared as the party candidate from Palampur Uparla, a by-election of Palampur Municipal Corporation.

The Municipal Elections are to be held on May 2 and results will be out on May 4. Currently, the number of municipal wards in Shimla stands at 34. While the previous BJP government had delimited Shimla municipal wards and increased the same from 34 to 41. However, after coming into power the present Congress government has reversed the decision and has abolished seven new municipal wards of the city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

