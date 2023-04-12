Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visits Darrang district , takes stock of Assam Skill University

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday visited the site of the Assam Skill University in Darrang district and took stock of its progress, the office of the governor stated in a release. "Assam Governor Kataria during his visit reviewed the progress of the university and held a discussion with Vice Chancellor Subhash Chandra Das where he was briefed on the status of the development of the project. He expressed satisfaction with the progress of the construction work," the press release said.

"During his visit, Governor Kataria mentioned that the university should be ready for its academic activities by December 2024 also considering the importance of the project which is expected to ramp up the infrastructure for skill education in the state," it said. "The Assam Governor also visited 16 No. Pub Pati Darrang Adarsha Anganwadi Centre, where he spent time with the students and interacted with them and enquired about their experience at the centre," it said.

He also took stock of the facilities available at the centre and emphasized that the centre should be at par with other academic institutions propelling the growth of the children. "Governor Kataria observed that since education is crucial for shaping the future, there must be concerted efforts, especially on the grass root to ensure a better future and better education for the children," it said.

Governor Kataria also visited Tengani Tea Estate Model School. He held a meeting with Principal Mukul Sharma, where he enquired about the teacher-student ratio and the school's initiatives to reduce the drop-out of students. The Assam Governor interacted with the students and witnessed the classes rendered by the teachers.

Assam Governor also paid a visit to the Amrit Sarovar project in the district. "He also paid a visit to the Amrit Sarovar project in the district. He lauded the efforts to achieve livelihood generation initiatives along with a water conservation project to create a recreational space around the Sarovar," it said.

On the occasion, he emphasized the need for proper fencing around the water body to ensure the safety of the visitors, especially the little ones and suggested a decorative plantation drive to enhance the natural beauty of the area. The Assam Governor also visited Darrang Cancer Centre and distributed sweets to the patients. The Medical Superintendent Dr Syed Iftikhar Suhani apprised him of the facilities available in the hospital.

"During his visit, Kataria held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, SP and all heads of department, where he took stock of various Central and State government schemes being implemented in the district. One of the key areas he focused on was agriculture, where he urged officials to pay greater attention to multi-cropping and natural farming," the official statement said. He also pointed out that agricultural land often remains empty after a single round of farming and encouraged officials to explore ways to maximize the land potential and usage.

The Governor also enquired about the status of several important central schemes, including PM KISAN, PMFBY and PMMSY. He stressed that the schemes should be implemented effectively and efficiently and urged officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that farmers in the district reap benefits from them.

"On the need for dairy production, the Assam Governor asked the district machinery to create more opportunities for the farmers to take up dairy farming," it mentioned. "He also asked the DC to motivate entrepreneurs to start dairy farming to create more avenues in the district and help the district contribute to the overall economic growth of the district," it added.

The Governor also took stock of the status of the TB Mukt Abhiyan in the district. He also emphasized the need of tackling this important health issue with utmost priority. "During his visit, he asked every functionary of the district to work closely with the District Health Department, healthcare professionals and community health workers to raise awareness about tuberculosis and ensure its effective treatment and care," it said. (ANI)

