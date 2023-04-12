Left Menu

"What was the contribution of Uddhav Thackeray in Ram Janambhoomi movement," asks BJP MLA Ashish Shelar

While talking to ANI, Ashish Shelar said, "I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what was his contribution to the Babri Masjid demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that the demolition of the Babri structure was a spontaneous reaction of Karsevak Hindus. This was the demand for 500 years and all the saints of Hindu society were associated with it".

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:05 IST
BJP Mumbai president Ashish Shelar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Mumbai President and MLA Ashish Shelar said that Bal Thackeray had made a significant contribution to the Ram Janambhoomi movement but what was the contribution of Uddhav Thackeray in this movement? While talking to ANI, Ashish Shelar on Tuesday said, "I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray what was his contribution to the Babri Masjid demolition. The Bharatiya Janata Party believes that the demolition of the Babri structure was a spontaneous reaction of Karsevak Hindus. This was the demand for 500 years and all the saints of Hindu society were associated with it".

"The role of Bal Thackeray definitely benefitted the movement. He had a big contribution and we also congratulate and respect his contribution. But our question to Uddhav Thackeray is what was your contribution to this campaign? You were at home when this campaign was going on and even today you are sitting at home," he added. Earlier BJP Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil had said that Shiv Sena and Bal Thackeray had no role in the Ram Janambhoomi movement. Reacting to this comment, Ashish Shelar said, "It is a personal statement of Chandrakant Dada Patil, it would have been better if Chandrakant Dada had not given this statement".

He further stated that Uddhav Thackeray became selfish for power and has left behind the vision and thoughts of Bal Thackeray. "Chandrakant Dada Patil, Devendra Fadnavis and Balasaheb Thackeray all of us had reached Ayodhya but did Uddhav Thackeray did not come to Ayodhya. You have left behind the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray. You became selfish to get power," he said.

He also asked on what grounds Uddhav Thackeray is demanding the resignation of Chandrakant Patil. "Uddhav Thackeray is demanding the resignation of Chandrakant Patil, but on what grounds will he demand his resignation?" he asked.

"Even today in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi and his supporters have written that we are Gandhi, not Savarkar. Uddhav Thackeray, you answer whether you are a Gandhian or a Savarkarist? If you are a supporter of Savarkar, then Balasaheb Thackeray had once decided to thrash the Congress party with shoes, will you organize such a program to thrash Rahul Gandhi and Congress today? and if you have left the views of Balasaheb Thackeray, will you resign from your post ?" he added. Earlier senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil had said that he will talk to Uddhav Thackeray and clarify the remarks where he had mentioned that the Shiva Sena party and Bal Thackeray had no role in the Babri Masjid demolition.

"I will be calling Uddhav Thackeray to clarify my stand on this issue. I have full respect for Balasaheb Thackeray in my heart and I can not disrespect him. No one can forget his contribution to saving Hindus during the Mumbai riots (in 1993)," Patil said during a press briefing here on Tuesday," he said. (ANI)

