Trump seeks to delay rape accuser's defamation trial over media coverage

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:12 IST
Donald Trump has asked a U.S. judge to delay by four weeks a trial scheduled for April 25 over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said the former U.S. president's right to a fair trial required a "cooling off" period, following the recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of his indictment by the Manhattan district attorney's office.

