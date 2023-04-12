Left Menu

Former Punjab CM Channi summoned by vigilance bureau in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear for questioning on Wednesday in an alleged disproportionate assets case, official sources said here.The Congress leader has been asked to go the bureaus office in Mohali, they said.It is the first time that Channi has been summoned for questioning in the case.The bureau has been probing allegations that Channi amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2023 08:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 08:45 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has summoned former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to appear for questioning on Wednesday in an alleged disproportionate assets case, official sources said here.

The Congress leader has been asked to go the bureau's office in Mohali, they said.

It is the first time that Channi has been summoned for questioning in the case.

The bureau has been probing allegations that Channi amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Last month, it issued a look-out circular against Channi to prevent him from leaving the country.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has accused the AAP government of ''choosing to resort to its last weapon, the vigilance bureau'' in the face of a ''humiliating defeat'' in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Warring said Channi has seen ''bigger threats'' than a probe and will come out stronger.

''Facing certain & humiliating defeat in Jalandhar by-poll @AAPPunjab chooses to resort to its last weapon, the vigilance bureau. @CHARANJITCHANNI has faced bigger threats than an enquiry & I am sure he will come out stronger,'' Warring said in a tweet.

Later in a statement, Warring alleged that the AAP government was ''anti-Dalit'' and acting on a ''design to target and harass Dalit leaders''.

''Be it Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and now Charanjit Singh Channi, this regime has nothing to show against them and is just satisfying its ego to punish Dalit population who did not vote for AAP,'' Warring alleged.

The polling for the Jalandhar parliamentary seat will take place on May 10 while the counting will be held on May 13.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January at the age of 76. He died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jalandhar's Phillaur.

