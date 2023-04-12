Left Menu

Story of Arif, sarus crane special; they should be reunited: Varun Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 11:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 11:38 IST
Story of Arif, sarus crane special; they should be reunited: Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday pitched for the release of a sarus crane from sanctuary and reuniting it with Arif Khan, who had recused and nursed the bird for around a year before the forest department took it away citing laws.

Their story is special, Gandhi tweeted with the video of the crane fluttering around excitedly in its enclosure while looking at Arif, a resident of Mandkha village of Amethi district, who visited it recently in Kanpur zoo.

Their happiness at seeing each other underscores the innocent and sacred love between the two friends, he said.

This beautiful bird is meant to fly freely and not to live in a cage, Gandhi added.

''It (bird) should be restored its sky, freedom and friend,'' the Pilibhit MP said.

Authorities had intervened after the happy videos of the sarus crane and its rescuer went viral and took away the bird, arguing that it was unlawful for anyone to keep the bird in his or her possession. They had also started legal proceedings against him.

The story has taken a political turn as opposition Samajwadi Party has come to Khan's support and criticised the government action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023