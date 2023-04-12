Nitish, Tejashwi meet Cong prez Kharge in Delhi; Rahul also present
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.
The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Kharge has spoken to several opposition leaders recently for forging unity among like-minded parties to take on the BJP.
He has reached out to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, and may have a meeting with top opposition leaders in the coming weeks.
