Denied ticket in K'taka Assembly polls, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday announced his decision to resign from primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections. Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli, who was backed by BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, was given a ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Kumathalli was among the group of defectors, including Jarkiholi, who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani, but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). ''I have certainly made a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party,'' Savadi, a BJP MLC, said in a press conference. Amid speculation that he may join the Congress, the 63-year-old added that he will make a ''strong decision'' on Thursday evening and start working on it from Friday. Calling the people of Athani constituency and his supporters as his 'real high command', Savadi said they have directed him to resign from the party as well as the MLC position. ''I am not ready to lose my 'high command'. It's my primary duty to follow their instructions,'' the former Transport Minister said. To a question, he said, ''When I have decided to resign from my party then should I remain as the MLC? I am a man with self esteem.'' Reacting to Savadi's announcement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked him not to take any decision in a hurry. ''I have spoken to Laxman Savadi. I have told him not to make a decision in a haste. I believe that Savadi has a very old relationship, an emotional one, with the BJP,'' Bommai said. He added that he is aware that he has been denied a ticket and that he and the party high command will speak to him. Bommai advised him to think in a calm state of mind so that he can realise that he has a bright future in the party. ''The party has held his hand and will continue to do so in future as well. The party will honour him,'' the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)