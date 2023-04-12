Left Menu

Biden to discuss Ukraine with Sunak in N.Ireland meeting

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:06 IST
Biden to discuss Ukraine with Sunak in N.Ireland meeting
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Joe Biden will discuss the war in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the two leaders meet on Wednesday during the U.S. President's visit to Northern Ireland, a White House official said.

"I expect the leaders will also have the opportunity to touch base on the latest developments in Ukraine including our continuing joint efforts to support the people in Ukraine," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023