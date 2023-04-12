Biden to discuss Ukraine with Sunak in N.Ireland meeting

Joe Biden will discuss the war in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the two leaders meet on Wednesday during the U.S. President's visit to Northern Ireland, a White House official said.

"I expect the leaders will also have the opportunity to touch base on the latest developments in Ukraine including our continuing joint efforts to support the people in Ukraine," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters.

