Biden to discuss Ukraine with Sunak in N.Ireland meeting
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Joe Biden will discuss the war in Ukraine with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when the two leaders meet on Wednesday during the U.S. President's visit to Northern Ireland, a White House official said.
"I expect the leaders will also have the opportunity to touch base on the latest developments in Ukraine including our continuing joint efforts to support the people in Ukraine," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British sanctions target Syrian drug traders
British Indian medic backs legal review of COVID vaccine in South Africa High Court
UK's British Gas to cut prepayment meter prices
India indeed is mother of democracy; democracy is not just a structure, it's also a spirit: PM Modi at Summit co-hosted by Joe Biden.
Humza Yousaf: Scotland gets a Muslim leader in a moment of extraordinary change for British politics