White House official: Biden not expected to discuss U.S.-UK trade deal with PM Sunak

U.S. President Joe Biden is not expected to discuss a free trade agreement with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when they meet in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, a White House official said. Britain is looking to strike trade agreements following its departure from the European Union but the Biden administration has put talks on ice.

"I don't anticipate that the two leaders are going to be talking about a free trade agreement on this trip," National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters, adding Biden had invited Sunak to Washington in June, where they would discuss economic topics. "We're continually looking for ways to engage with the UK on a range of economic issues."

