Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Rahul Gandhi, Kharge; Opposition unity on agenda

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:33 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Wednesday. Janata Dal United president Lalan Singh also accompanied Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav in the meeting. Further, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha and former union minister Salman Khurshid were also present in the meeting held at Kharge's residence.

The meeting between the leaders assumed significance amid efforts by leaders of several opposition parties to forge a united opposition alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting took place after a dinner party hosted by Congress chief Kharge at his residence in Delhi recently.

According to sources, during the dinner party, JDU chief Lalan Singh had urged Congress to spearhead the efforts to unite the opposition parties. Kharge has recently spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the Opposition unity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

