U.S. won't place conditions on Northern Ireland investment, says official

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 12-04-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 14:36 IST
The United States will not put conditions on any economic investment in Northern Ireland, a White House official said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden began an Irish tour to mark the 25th anniversary of the British province's 1998 peace deal.

"I don't think we're putting conditions on it," U.S. National Security Council Senior Director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters in Belfast, when asked if restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland would be a pre-requisite for U.S. economic investment.

"It's fair to say that having the devolved institutions up and running would further provide that stability and certainty to businesses. But the U.S. commitment to support Northern Ireland's economic development stands on its own."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

