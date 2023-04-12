Crops over one lakh acres damaged due to hailstorms, rains in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
He would be meeting, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the meeting of a committee set up to make certain appointments on Wednesday, Pawar said.I will also apprise them of the losses faced by farmers, he added.
- Country:
- India
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said crops over more than one lakh acres have been damaged due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.
The state government should provide aid to the affected farmers, he demanded while speaking to reporters here.
''Onion, papaya, grapes and other crops have been destroyed,'' the Nationalist Congress Party leader said. He would be meeting, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the meeting of a committee set up to make certain appointments on Wednesday, Pawar said.
''I will also apprise them of the losses faced by farmers,'' he added. To a question about reports that the Enforcement Directorate has given him a clean chit in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Pawar said it was not true and the probe was still going on. Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, the former deputy chief minister said he was not aware of what transpired during the meeting. ''The two leaders had not met for a long time. The rally of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (of which the NCP and Thackeray-led Sena are constituents) is also scheduled in Mumbai on May 1,'' he said.
To a question about Congress leaders criticising the NCP, Pawar said the MVA allies should resolve their differences among themselves and not speak to the media. He will speak on this issue at a rally in Nagpur on April 16, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US: Biden calls Nashville shooting "sick", urges Congress to pass assault weapons ban
Congress MPs give suspension of business notice over Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
"Can live with his mother or he can come to me...," Congress chief Kharge on Rahul Gandhi bungalow row
Ready for open discussion: K'taka BJP chief challenges Congress on reservation issue
Threat calls to Nitin Gadkari: Nagpur cops take custody of suspected caller from Belagavi jail