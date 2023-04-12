Jamshedpur violence: 3 more persons including a BJP leader arrested

Police arrested three more persons including a BJP leader in connection with the recent outbreak of violence over the reported desecration of a religious flag in Jamshedpur, an officer said on Wednesday. Sudhanshu Ojha, the vice president of BJP Jamshedpur Mahanagar committee was arrested by police on Tuesday night. With this a total of 70 people including BJP leaders - Abhay Singh and Sudhanshu Ojha - have so far been arrested in connection with Sunday's violence between two groups belonging to two different communities in Shastrinagar area, the officer said. Meanwhile, lawyers in a local court here on Wednesday resorted to boycott of judicial work to protest the handcuffing of an advocate, who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the violence in Shastrinagar. Chandan Choubey, a practising lawyer in Jamshedpur court, was arrested and handcuffed by police in regard with the violence on Sunday over alleged desecration of a religious flag. ''We strongly protest the hand-cuffing of Choubey and demanded action against the erring police officers within 12-hour or we will be forced to continue the protest even tomorrow'', said Ajit Ambasta, Head of Ad-hoc committee of Jamshedpur Bar Association. ''We will be meeting the Deputy Commissioner and apprise her about the treatment meted out to Choubey,'' he said The lawyers also staged a demonstration in the court premises and raised slogans against the administration.

