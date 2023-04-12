BJP protests near AAP HQ, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Scores of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near the AAP office on DDU Marg here on Wednesday, and demanded resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over charges of corruption against its leaders.

Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government was a government of ''criminals'' and cited names of its former ministers currently in jail over corruption charges.

Kejriwal said that he was missing Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Sachdeva told the gathering, referring to the AAP national convener's speech at a function to mark its national party status.

''I want to assure Kejriwal, he will soon join Sisodia and Jain. There is a long list of AAP leaders who have been in jail over criminal charges and the BJP will expose the party by reaching out to every household in the city in next three months,'' the Delhi BJP president said.

Sachdeva also claimed that two other ministers - Gopal Rai and Kailash Gahlot - were also under scanner for corruption.

