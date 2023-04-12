AP parties' failure to take on BJP prompted BRS to step in for Vizag steel plant: Party leader

Lashing out at the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP over the Vizag Steel Plant disinvestment issue, the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) says it has now come forward to 'protect' the Government of India enterprise.

The BRS, led by K Chandasekhar Rao who is the Chief Minister of the neighbouring Telugu speaking Telangana, opposes privatisation of PSUs, a senior leader said.

Thota Chandrasekhar, AP BRS president said the party is keen to avert privatisation of VSP, also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL). He said BRS objects to indiscriminate privatisation of public sector units (PSU) by the Central government, which has prompted it to bid for the latest tender issued by VSP, looking for the supply of raw materials and pay back in the form of finished steel products.

''When the existing parties have failed to protect the interests of the steel plant in stopping this decision of privatisation, BRS party has taken up this issue,'' Chandrasekhar told PTI in a telephonic interview from Hyderabad after a visit to the plant.

He added that opposing privatisation of PSUs is the central policy of BRS.

He charged that both YSRCP and TDP were not able to demand anything from the ruling BJP at the Centre or put pressure on the union government, leading to the BJP shortchanging AP and roping in corporates like Adani Group to ''privatise everything.'' ''Gangavaram port has been handed over to Adani. Krishnapatnam Port has been handed over to Adani. Now Gannavaram airport--they want to hand it over to Adani. Now they want to hand over the Vizag steel plant to Adani,'' he claimed.

Recalling the deep history, connect and emotion of the steel plant with the people of the southern state, he claimed VSP has been intentionally devalued below Rs 400 crore against Rs 3 lakh crore.

The AP BRS president observed a private acquirer can quote some Rs 10,000 crore for VSP, which has been incorrectly devalued and take it away, which has a land bank of 20,000 acres valued at Rs 2 lakh crore. Castigating YSRCP and TDP leaders, Chandrasekhar said none of the respective legislators and ministers resign nowadays for a cause unlike how their yesteryear counterparts did to bring industries like the steel plant for the people of AP. ''Special category status was not given, nobody is resigning, Polavaram funds are not given, nobody is resigning. Steel plant is being privatised, nobody is resigning. This generation is totally different, that generation was totally different," lamented Chandrasekhar. Not only protesters in Andhra region died while agitating for the steel plant, but also those from Adilabad to Warangal to Vijayawada and Guntur, 32 in total had given their lives, he claimed.

According to Chandrasekhar, thousands of farmers from 60 villages parted with 26,000 acres of land for the sake of the steel plant, likening it to what ryots in Amaravathi area had done for the new capital post 2014. The BRS leader highlighted that Gajuwaka, where VSP is located in the port city, happens to be the largest contributor to AP's gross state domestic product (GSDP). Further, he observed that the steel plant, employing 35,000 people directly and more than a lakh indirectly has been deprived of captive mines after separating it from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in1981. At a time when private steel players have captive mines, public sector VSP doesn't have one, which the government now wants to sell it away after falsely projecting as a loss making unit, he claimed. Moreover, Chandrasekhar highlighted that BRS vociferously opposes privatisation as it denies jobs under reservation to thousands of oppressed sections in the country, adding private enterprises do not offer follow the system. Chandrasekhar added that supporters of VSP are pinning their hopes on BRS founder and Telangana CM KCR to salvage the plant, including eagerly awaiting a massive public meeting by him in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)