EU's Borrell postpones China visit after testing positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:27 IST
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and has postponed his visit to China.
Borrell said he was feeling well and had no symptoms. He had been scheduled to visit China from April 13 to 15.
