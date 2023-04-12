UP CM Adityanath pays tributes to Lalji Tandon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the late BJP leader Lalji Tandon on his birth anniversary and described him as a man who dedicated his life to public welfare and development.

''In all roles and at every stage of life, be it as an activist, party worker, politician, or public representative, Tandon Ji worked to fulfill the same ideology, values, and principles. ''He took forward the path of development of the late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His life was dedicated to public welfare and development,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in an official release. On the occasion, the chief minister unveiled a statue of Lalji Tandon at the premises of Kalicharan Vidhyalaya, Hardoi Road, Lucknow. Tandon was a former Governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Tandon had a long association with Kalicharan College. This campus has been a witness to the freedom movement. This institute has produced eminent writers and scientists, he said.

Stating that Tandon's ''greatness, gentleness and simplicity'' was a reflection of his journey from zero to the top, Adityanath said, ''His journey as a party worker, minister, a popular parliamentarian, a governor while ensuring public welfare and taking development forward made him the great personality he was.” Adityanath said that only education can become the medium of change in society. ''The more we cooperate in this field, the more changes will be seen in every sphere of life,'' he said.

The chief minister appealed to the management of the college to ''join the new policy of the government and the government will cooperate with you in improving all the dilapidated buildings here.''

