Sunak says discussed 'economic opportunities' for N.Ireland with Biden - PA Media
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he spoke to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday about “incredible economic opportunities” for Northern Ireland, and described both countries as “very close partners," PA Media reported.
Sunak met Biden during the president's visit to Northern Ireland.
