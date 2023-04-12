Biden: Democrats and Republicans united in support for Northern Ireland peace
Preserving peace in Northern Ireland is a priority for both Democrats and Republicans, U.S. President Joe Biden told an audience in Belfast on Wednesday. "Protecting the peace, preserving the Belfast Good Friday is a priority for Democrats and Republicans alike in the United States, and that is unusual today," he said in a speech. "This is something that brings Washington together.
"This is something that brings Washington together. Brings America together."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
