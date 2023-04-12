Congress not mode of business for me, will not leave for greener pastures: T S Singhdeo

Amid reports of his being disgruntled, Chhattisgarh minister T S Singhdeo on Wednesday said the Congress has always been a path for him to serve the people and not a ''mode of business'' and asserted that ''no way'' he would leave this path for ''greener pastures''.

Singhdeo's remarks came days after a purported audio clip went viral in which he is telling agitating daily wage employees over phone that he himself is on the margins and cannot do much for them.

Tagging a video of his remarks to a TV channel that he would never crossover to the BJP even if he is offered the post of prime minister, Singhdeo said on Twitter, ''I don't see Congress as a mode of business or trade. The party has always been a path for me to serve the people. The path of truth and service has never been easy for anyone. It is full of hurdles and difficulties.'' ''Yet, in no way I would leave this path for greener pastures, where you fail your values. That's not what I represent,'' Singhdeo said.

He has been locked in a leadership tussle with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel since the start of the government's tenure. He was reportedly keen that he be made CM at the government's half-way mark as reportedly promised.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls later this year.

Singhdeo also asserted that most workers and leaders in the Congress are loyal towards the party and its values. ''If a few have given up in the recent past, it doesn't imply that other party members are equally opportunistic,'' he said.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh hailed Singhdeo's remarks on Twitter and retweeted Singhdeo's tweet. The Chhattisgarh minister's remarks come amid heightened tensions in Rajasthan Congress where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is engaged in a leadership tussle with his bete noire Sachin Pilot.

