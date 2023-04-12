U.S. President Biden: I hope devolved Northern Ireland government is restored soon

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he hoped Northern Ireland's devolved power-sharing government could be restored soon. "I hope it's not too presumptuous for me to say that I believe (the) democratic institutions (that) established the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland," he said in a speech at Ulster University.

"An effective devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together is going to draw even greater opportunity to this region. So I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored. "That's a judgement for you to make, not me, but I hope it happens."

