Excise scam: Sisodia planted e-mails to show public approval for policy, ED tells Delhi court

The Enforcement Directorate ED Wednesday told a Delhi court that AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.The agency made the submissions before Special Judge M K Nagpal while opposing the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.We have evidence that Sisodia had e-mails planted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:57 IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday told a Delhi court that AAP leader Manish Sisodia, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam, had planted fabricated e-mails to show that there was a public approval for the policy.

The agency made the submissions before Special Judge M K Nagpal while opposing the bail application of the former Delhi deputy chief minister.

“We have evidence that Sisodia had e-mails planted. These have been received not only in the official e-mail account of the Excise Department but even in his personal e-mail account. The content of the e-mails was given by Sisodia which suited his agenda,” the counsel for the ED told the court.

The directions to send these pre drafted e-mails were given to Zakir Khan, Chairman of Delhi Minorities’ Commission, who then asked his interns to send these e-mails, the ED told the court.

“Fabricated e-mails were sent to show that there was a public approval of the policy. This is a sham approval... Illegal ecosystem was created to give benefits to the liquor cartels in lieu of kickbacks,'' the counsel said.

The ED's special public prosecutor then told the judge that the agency wanted to show him the case diary, at which the defence counsel said that it should not be done so in secrecy.

“Sealed cover business should go. If something is used against me to deny me my liberty... If they are relying on something behind my back... It should be put to me as well,” the defence counsel said.

The ED, however, said that the 60 days, the period allowed to a probe agency post an accused's arrest to complete the investigation against him, are not over.

“We will put it to you after 60 days,” the ED said.

The judge adjourned the matter for April 18.

The ED had on April 5 told a Delhi court the investigation in the money laundering probe against Sisodia in the case was at a “crucial” stage and it had found fresh evidence of his complicity.

