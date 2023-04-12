How many DBT schemes existed during Chandra Babu Naidu’s regime, Andhra CM questions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday questioned how many direct benefit transfer schemes (DBT) existed during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime.

Addressing a public meeting on the sidelines of disbursing the YSR EBC Nestham scheme in Markapuram in Prakasam district, Reddy highlighted that YSR Congress Party government has distributed Rs 2.07 lakh crore through DBTs in the past 46 months.

''I am asking all of you to recollect how much money Chandrababu deposited in your bank accounts when he was the CM…Did Chandrababu deposit even a single rupee?" Reddy said and asked people to compare his rule with that of Naidu's between 2014 and 2019.

He asked them to contemplate if Naidu had ever pressed a button to disburse money through a DBT scheme and compare how their son Jagan Mohan Reddy is managing to do it now.

Hitting out at the TDP chief, Reddy noted that the former took some fake selfies at the Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses which he is completing now, whose works were abandoned under Naidu's regime.

The YSRCP chief claimed that Naidu did not even dole out a single housing plot for the poor and challenged him to take a selfie in any of the houses he built for them.

