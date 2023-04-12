Left Menu

DUP says Biden visit has not changed Northern Ireland political dynamic

The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland will not change his party's more than year-long boycott of the region's power-sharing government. "It doesn't change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland.

DUP says Biden visit has not changed Northern Ireland political dynamic
The leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland will not change his party's more than year-long boycott of the region's power-sharing government.

"It doesn't change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland. We know what needs to happen," Donaldson told reporters after meeting Biden, when asked if the president's visit made any difference to his party's stance.

"We believe the (British) government needs to go further in terms of protecting Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade within the UK internal market. That's what needs to happen to enable us to move towards the restoration of the political institutions."

