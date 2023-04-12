US Domestic News Roundup: Fox shareholder sues Rupert Murdoch, other directors over 2020 election coverage; Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Fox shareholder sues Rupert Murdoch, other directors over 2020 election coverage

A Fox Corp shareholder sued Chairman Rupert Murdoch and four other board members on Tuesday, saying they failed to stop Fox News from reporting falsehoods about the 2020 U.S. presidential election that damaged its credibility and prompted lawsuits. Shareholder Robert Schwarz alleged in the lawsuit filed in Delaware Chancery Court that the directors breached their duties to ensure that Fox followed its own ethical standards and avoided reputational risk, and instead sought to keep supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump tuned in.

Trump accuses France's Macron of pandering to China

Former U.S. President Donald Trump accused French President Emmanuel Macron of pandering to China's leader Xi Jinping during his recent closely watched visit to Beijing. Trump, who seeks to regain the White House in 2024, forged an adversarial relationship with China during his presidency even as he called Xi his "very good friend."

Kentucky police video shows desperate rush to stop mass shooting, save lives

The desperate rush by a rookie policeman and his training officer to bring a mass shooting at a Kentucky bank to a halt was captured in spare but dramatic detail in footage from their body cameras, released by authorities on Tuesday. The footage, shown by the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department during an afternoon briefing and which the police posted on Twitter later, comes a day after a Louisville bank employee killed five people and wounded nine others - including the two officers - while he livestreamed video of the attack on Instagram.

Americas Gold and Silver Corp reports fatality at Idaho mining complex

Americas Gold and Silver Corp said on Wednesday an underground miner died at its Galena mining complex in Idaho. Operations have been suspended and an investigation is underway, the Canadian mining company said, adding that it was working with the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities who were onsite.

US cyber watchdog has 'no confidence' in security of US emergency cell network - senator

America's cybersecurity watchdog has no confidence that the cellular network used by American first responders and the military is secure against digital intrusions, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said in a letter released Wednesday. The letter from the Oregon Democrat, a member of the intelligence committee, was addressed to the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). It concerns FirstNet, a dedicated mobile network for public safety officials such as emergency workers, firefighters and law enforcement.

Memphis may send second expelled Tennessee lawmaker back to statehouse

Local officials will meet in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday to decide whether to return the second of two Democratic state lawmakers who were expelled last week for protesting gun violence on the chamber floor. In a rare rebuke, Republicans who control the state House of Representatives voted to kick out Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two Black men who had recently joined the legislature, over their rule-breaking protest on the House floor on March 30.

Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage

Donald Trump asked a U.S. judge to delay the scheduled April 25 trial over whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll by denying he raped her, citing the recent "deluge of prejudicial media coverage" of criminal charges against him. In a Tuesday night letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, Trump's lawyers said a four-week "cooling off" period to at least May 23 was necessary to guarantee the former U.S. president's right to a fair trial in Carroll's case.

Access, printouts and glue: Tracing the source of leaked US secrets

A probe into the leak of secret U.S. documents likely will require investigators to examine those who had access and scrutinize details like objects captured in photos of the materials, former U.S. officials told Reuters, as pressure grows to find the person or group responsible. The Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by what may be the most damaging release of classified U.S. information in years.

Manhattan's top prosecutor sues to stop Republican 'intimidation' in Trump case

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday sued Republican U.S. Representative Jim Jordan to stop what Bragg called a "campaign of intimidation" against the criminal prosecution of former President Donald Trump in New York. The lawsuit aims to block a subpoena of Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who once led the Manhattan district attorney's multi-year investigation of Trump, by the Republican-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which Jordan chairs.

Abortion pill opponents urge US appeals court to allow ban

Abortion opponents on Tuesday urged a U.S. appeals court to allow the suspension of Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case with potentially far-reaching impact on how the government regulates medicine. In a filing with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, lawyers for groups and doctors who oppose abortion and challenged the FDA's more than two decade-old approval of the drug said a government request to stay the suspension was "extraordinary and unprecedented" and should be denied.

(With inputs from agencies.)