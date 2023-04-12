Gadkari says pained by demise of Keshub Mahindra

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he is pained by the demise of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Chairman Emeritus Keshub Mahindra.

Keshub Mahindra, a pioneer of Indian auto industry, died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

Mahindra, 99, breathed his last on Wednesday morning at home peacefully, the company had confirmed.

''Pained by the demise of the former chair of Mahindra Group Keshub Mahindra Ji. He was an exceptional business leader who shaped the Indian economy and transformed the Mahindra Group into a diversified conglomerate. ''His legacy will inspire future generations of entrepreneurs. My deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. Om Shanti,'' Gadkari said in a tweet.

Keshub had led the Mahindra Group for 48 years as Chairman and expanded it from being an automobile manufacturer to other business segments like IT, real estate, financial services and hospitality.

He played key roles in forging business alliances with global majors such as the Willys Corporation, Mitsubishi, International Harvester, United Technologies and British Telecom, among others.

