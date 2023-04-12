Make Covid hospitals functional, situation under control: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to make dedicated Covid hospitals functional immediately while making it clear that the coronavirus situation was under control in the state.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country, Adityanath reviewed the situation in the state during a meeting with the state-level Covid Advisory Committee and Team-9 -- a group of top state officials -- and sought the reactivation of the Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre, a statement said.

He said municipal elections are scheduled to be held in the state next month and there is a possibility of the infection spreading during election campaigning and voting.

A dialogue with the State Election Commission at the chief secretary level should be held to ensure the safety of voters while Covid protection kits must be provided to polling personnel, he said.

''Covid cases have been rising across the nation. There are more than 38,000 active cases in the country, though the situation is under control in Uttar Pradesh. Not only is the positivity rate here low, but the health of Covid positive patients is also normal,'' the chief minister said.

''According to health experts, this is not a situation to panic about, but to be alert and careful,'' the chief minister added.

Currently, there are 1,791 active Covid cases in the state and the positivity rate has been 0.65 per cent so far in April, he said.

''Keeping in view past experiences, it is necessary that we remain alert at every level. We have to be in alert mode. Special vigilance is required in Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Agra, and Meerut districts.

''An immediate medical facility should be made available to every suspected patient of Covid. In coordination with the local district administration, dedicated Covid hospitals should be made functional immediately in all the districts,'' he said.

Adityanath said the report of the state-level Covid Advisory Committee has said that there is less possibility of the virus posing any major danger to the state, but ''we should adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour''.

''Elderly people suffering from serious diseases should try to avoid movement in crowded areas as much as possible. Masks should be compulsorily used in hospitals,'' Adityanath asked officials.

Shortcomings detected during the statewide mock drill held on Tuesday must be addressed, he said, adding that there should be proper arrangements for health and medical facilities in all 75 districts of the state.

