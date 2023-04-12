Left Menu

Macron makes no apology for China interview, - French diplomat

French President Emmanuel Macron makes no apology for comments he made in an interview he gave in China, a senior French diplomat told reporters on Wednesday. The substance of what Macron said, which focused on his pet project of European strategic autonomy, was clear, and his position on Taiwan and China has not changed, the diplomat added.

French President Emmanuel Macron makes no apology for comments he made in an interview he gave in China, a senior French diplomat told reporters on Wednesday. In the interview, Macron called on the European Union to reduce on dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an "American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction."

The interview, with news outlet Politico and French daily Les Echos, prompted a backlash in Europe and the United States. The substance of what Macron said, which focused on his pet project of European strategic autonomy, was clear, and his position on Taiwan and China has not changed, the diplomat added.

